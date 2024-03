$2.45+ Bn Neurorehabilitation Market to Grow at 8.3% CAGR, Globally, by 2030: Allied Market Research (AMR)

In 2020, North America dominated the global neurorehabilitation market, holding over 40% share, driven by increased R&D investments and expansion efforts of neurorehabilitation device firms. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report, titled "Neurorehabilitation Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021โ€“2030," paints a compelling picture of growth and innovation. With a market size of $1.09 billion in 2020, it's projected to soar to $2.45 billion by 2030, marking a remarkable CAGR of 8.35% over the forecast period. Such exponential growth underscores the increasing significance of neurorehabilitation in modern healthcare paradigms.

At the heart of this surge lie several key factors propelling the market forward. The rising prevalence of neurological disorders, including brain stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, and spinal cord injury, serves as a primary driver. As awareness about neurorehabilitation devices permeates through communities, more individuals seek solutions to enhance their quality of life.

Moreover, a surge in research and development activities, coupled with a stream of product approvals by regulatory authorities, fuels innovation in the neurorehabilitation landscape. This influx of novel technologies not only expands treatment options but also catalyzes market growth. However, challenges loom on the horizon, notably the high cost of neurorehabilitation devices and a shortage of skilled professionals. Addressing these hurdles will be imperative to sustain momentum in the market.

Amidst these challenges, a silver lining emerges in the form of tele-rehabilitation. The burgeoning demand for remote rehabilitation solutions presents a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers to capitalize on. By harnessing the power of telemedicine and digital therapeutics, stakeholders can broaden access to neurorehabilitation services, transcending geographical barriers and enhancing patient outcomes.

Looking ahead, the Asia-Pacific region emerges as a focal point of growth in the neurorehabilitation market. With a burgeoning healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and strategic expansions by industry players, the region is poised to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The escalating prevalence of neurological diseases, coupled with an aging population, further accentuates the demand for neurorehabilitation devices in the region.

