Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market to Exhibit Substantial Growth by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The total market size of COPD in the 7MM was USD 12 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2023–2032) due to an increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of COPD along with the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Itepekimab (Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), Ensifentrine (RPL554) (Verona Pharma PLC), Dupilumab (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi), Benralizumab (AstraZeneca), Mepolizumab (GlaxoSmithKline), Acumapimod (Mereo BioPharma), and others.

DelveInsight’s Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease epidemiology-based market forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of these market drivers and how they will impact the overall COPD market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Report

As per the DelveInsight assessment, the diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD in the 7MM were approximately 33 million in 2022.

The estimates suggest the higher diagnosed prevalence of COPD in the United States with 18 million diagnosed cases in 2022 among the other 7MM countries which is expected to increase during the forecast period (2023–2032).

According to DelveInsight, the majority of cases of COPD are in females as compared to males, in the US. But in EU4 and the UK, and Japan the diagnosed cases of males represent the majority of the cases. Overall, in the 7MM, females are predominantly high in number.

COPD companies including Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Itepekimab), Verona Pharma PLC (Ensifentrine), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi (Dupilumab), AstraZeneca (Benralizumab), GlaxoSmithKline (Mepolizumab), Mereo BioPharma (Acumapimod), and others are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development. They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of COPD.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Dynamics

The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market dynamics are shaped by a confluence of factors, including rising prevalence rates, technological advancements, evolving treatment approaches, and shifting patient demographics. As one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide, COPD presents a significant burden on healthcare systems globally. This has spurred considerable research and development efforts by pharmaceutical companies to introduce innovative therapies that address the diverse needs of COPD patients.

Market growth is further fueled by the increasing adoption of combination therapies, such as inhaled corticosteroids and long-acting beta-agonists, which offer improved symptom management and disease control. Additionally, the emergence of novel biological therapies targeting specific inflammatory pathways has opened new avenues for personalized treatment approaches. These developments, coupled with a growing emphasis on early diagnosis and preventive measures, are expected to drive the COPD market forward, creating opportunities for market players to innovate and expand their offerings.

However, challenges persist in the COPD market, including stringent regulatory requirements, pricing pressures, and the need for robust clinical evidence to support the efficacy of new interventions. Moreover, disparities in healthcare access and awareness remain significant hurdles, particularly in developing regions. Addressing these challenges will be crucial for stakeholders in the COPD market to ensure equitable access to effective treatments while fostering sustainable growth in this dynamic and evolving landscape.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market

Numerous individuals with COPD experience mild forms of the condition that typically necessitate minimal intervention apart from quitting smoking. Even for those in more advanced stages, there are effective therapies available aimed at managing symptoms, slowing disease progression, decreasing the risk of complications and flare-ups, and enhancing the ability to engage in daily activities. The objective of COPD treatment is to improve breathing and restore regular functioning, with numerous treatments and lifestyle adjustments being beneficial. Patients might also consider exploring various natural and alternative treatment options. COPD treatment is centered on alleviating symptoms like coughing, and breathing difficulties, and preventing respiratory infections, often tailored to the specific stage of the disease. Certain lifestyle modifications are essential for COPD prevention, with quitting smoking being the cornerstone of any COPD treatment plan. Ceasing smoking can halt the worsening of COPD and improve respiratory capacity.

In April 2021, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. received approval from the European Commission to market beclometasone dipropionate, formoterol fumarate dihydrate, and glycopyrronium inhalation powder via the NEXThaler device. This is an ultra-fine blend of three medications combined into a single dry powder inhaler (DPI). The approval is for the ongoing treatment of adults with moderate to severe Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) who do not have sufficient response to a combination of an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) and a long-acting beta2-agonist, or a combination of a long-acting beta2-agonist (LABA) and a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA).

Recent Developments in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market

In February 2024, the FDA accepted to assessment of the application from Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, seeking to expand the label of Dupixent (dupilumab) to incorporate its use as an additional treatment for specific adults experiencing unmanageable COPD.

Emerging Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapies and Key Companies

Some of the drugs in the COPD pipeline include Itepekimab (Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), Ensifentrine (RPL554) (Verona Pharma PLC), Dupilumab (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi), Benralizumab (AstraZeneca), Mepolizumab (GlaxoSmithKline), Acumapimod (Mereo BioPharma), and others.

Itepekimab (SAR440340/REGN3500/Anti-IL-33 mAb) is a completely human monoclonal antibody designed to hinder interleukin-33 (IL-33), a protein thought to be central in both type 1 and type 2 inflammation. Administered through subcutaneous injection, preclinical investigations indicated that REGN3500 effectively blocked various indicators of these inflammatory responses. Regeneron and Sanofi are presently exploring REGN3500's potential in respiratory and dermatological conditions where inflammation is a significant factor. The drug is currently undergoing Phase III trials for COPD. Developed using Regeneron's specialized VelocImmune technology, which produces optimized fully human antibodies, REGN3500 is a collaborative effort between Regeneron and Sanofi as part of their global partnership.

Ensifentrine (RPL554) is a novel inhaled medication developed by Verona Pharma plc that acts as a dual inhibitor of both the phosphodiesterase 3 (PDE3) and phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) enzymes. This unique characteristic allows it to offer both bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory effects within a single compound, setting it apart from the current drug classes used to manage COPD, such as corticosteroids, beta2-agonists, and antimuscarinics. Verona Pharma plc has reported positive tolerability of ensifentrine in clinical trials involving approximately 3,000 participants.

The company is currently conducting a Phase III clinical program to assess the efficacy of nebulized ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of COPD. Additionally, two other formulations of ensifentrine—dry powder inhaler (DPI) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (pMDI)—are in Phase II development for COPD treatment.

In the third quarter of 2023, the FDA accepted Verona Pharma plc's New Drug Application for nebulized ensifentrine for COPD maintenance treatment. The FDA has set a target action date of June 26, 2024, for this application.

The other therapies in the COPD pipeline include

Astegolimab (MSTT1041A, AMG 282, RG6149): Genentech, Inc.

SB240563 (Mepolizumab)/NUCALA: GlaxoSmithKline

Dupilumab/SAR231893 (Dupixent): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi

Tozorakimab (MEDI3506): AstraZeneca/MedImmune LLC

FASENRA (Benralizumab): AstraZeneca

Tezspire (Tezepelumab): AstraZeneca

EP395: EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals

SelK2: Tetherex Pharmaceuticals

Mitiperstat (AZD4831): AstraZeneca

CHF6001/Tanimilast: Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

SNG001 (IFN-β): Synairgen Research Ltd.

Acumapimod (BCT-197): Mereo Biopharma

Zofin: Organicell Regenerative Medicine

PUL-042: Pulmotect, Inc.

MV130: Inmunotek S.L.

GSK3923868: GlaxoSmithKline

PUR1800: PULMATRiX

GRC 39815: GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

DMX-700: Dimerix Limited

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for COPD are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the COPD market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: Overview

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is a prevalent, avoidable, and manageable condition distinguished by enduring respiratory issues and restricted airflow due to abnormalities in the airways or air sacs, typically stemming from significant exposure to harmful particles or gases. While primary among the cause is smoking tobacco, additional environmental factors such as exposure to biomass fuels and air contaminants could also play a role. Apart from these exposures, certain inherent factors make individuals more susceptible to COPD. These encompass genetic anomalies, irregular lung growth, and an accelerated aging process. The most prominent symptom of COPD is persistent and worsening difficulty in breathing. A cough accompanied by the production of phlegm occurs in around 30% of patients. These indications can fluctuate from day to day and might manifest many years before the onset of restricted airflow.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The COPD epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current COPD patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The COPD market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total COPD Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

COPD Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

COPD Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD Based on Severity of Airflow

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD Based on Symptoms and Exacerbation History COPD

Scope of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Report

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Key Companies: Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Verona Pharma plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, MedImmune LLC, EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals, Tetherex Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Synairgen Research Ltd., Mereo Biopharma, Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Pulmotect, Inc., Inmunotek S.L., PULMATRiX, GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD, Dimerix Limited, ProterixBio, and others

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Therapies: Astegolimab (MSTT1041A, AMG 282, RG6149), SB240563 (Mepolizumab)/NUCALA, Ensifentrine (RPL554), Itepekimab/SAR440340/REGN3500, Dupilumab/SAR231893 (Dupixent), Tozorakimab (MEDI3506), FASENRA (Benralizumab), Tezspire (Tezepelumab), EP395, SelK2, Mitiperstat (AZD4831), CHF6001/Tanimilast, SNG001 (IFN-β), Acumapimod (BCT-197), Zofin, PUL-042, MV130, GSK3923868, PUR1800, GRC 39815, DMX-700, and others

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

