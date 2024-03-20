The Government’s foreign and security policy priorities following Sweden’s accession to NATO

SWEDEN, March 20 - Today, 20 March, Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström presented the Government’s Statement of Foreign Policy following Sweden’s accession to NATO.

Sweden joining NATO entails a historic, profound and immediate change in Sweden’s foreign and security policy. Because of this, the Government today presented a supplementary Statement of Foreign Policy.

“NATO membership will be a cornerstone of Sweden’s foreign and security policy. Sweden will be a credible, reliable and loyal Ally,” says Mr Billström.

As a NATO member, Sweden will engage in all of NATO’s core tasks: deterrence and collective defence, crisis management and security cooperation.

“We will continue to promote the fundamental values of Swedish foreign and security policy, which means standing up for international law, human rights and gender equality and being a strong voice for arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation,” says Mr Billström.

Sweden will also safeguard and promote transatlantic cooperation, work for continued US engagement in Europe and contribute to the security of NATO as a whole in accordance with the Alliance’s 360-degree approach.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström presented the Government’s Statement of Foreign Policy following Sweden’s accession to NATO on 20 March 2024:

Speech: Statement of Foreign Policy following Sweden’s accession to NATO