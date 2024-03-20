PHILIPPINES, March 20 - Press Release

March 19, 2024 Bong Go's Malasakit Team joins launch of Super Health Center in Olutanga, Zamboanga Sibugay Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, head of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, lauded the local government of Olutanga, Zamboanga Sibugay, led by Mayor Arthur Ruste Sr. and Vice Mayor Jannie Bert "JanJan" Gumba, for the turnover of its Super Health Center in Barangay Solar on March 13. Go said in a message that this development is part of the government's broader initiative to improve access to quality healthcare services, especially in underserved and remote areas. "Sa mga itinayo ng Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad lalo na sa rural areas. 'Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," he said. The Super Health Center in Olutanga is designed to offer a wide range of medical services, including outpatient consultations, laboratory tests, dental services, and even minor surgeries. Senator Go emphasized the importance of such centers in ensuring that every Filipino has access to the healthcare services they need regardless of where they live. "Health is a right, not a privilege. Our goal is to make sure that this right is realized by every Filipino, especially those in rural and remote areas who have limited access to hospitals and medical facilities," Senator Go stated. Early detection of diseases is one of the primary focuses of the Super Health Center, with regular check-ups and consultations being a fundamental part of the center's mission. "Ang Super Health Center na ito ay hindi lamang simpleng pasilidad. Ito ay isang halimbawa ng inyong hangarin na siguraduhin na ang serbisyong medikal ay abot-kaya para sa bawat isa," stressed Go. "Sa pamamagitan ng Super Health Center, magiging accessible sa inyong komunidad ang primary care, free consultation at early detection ng sakit para maiwasang lumubha pa ito," he continued. Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health, local government units (LGUs), and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for the construction of over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including eight Super Health Centers funded in the province. The senator encouraged individuals facing health issues to utilize the medical aid available at the Malasakit Center within Dr. George T. Hofer Medical Center in Ipil. Launched in 2018, the Malasakit Center is designed as a one-stop shop that aims to significantly reduce medical costs for the poor by coordinating with agencies that offer medical assistance programs. The creation of the Malasakit Center was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which was principally authored and sponsored by Go in the Senate. Currently, the Philippines boasts 161 Malasakit Centers nationwide, which have collectively aided over ten million Filipinos, according to data from the Department of Health.