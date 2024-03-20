PHILIPPINES, March 20 - Press Release

March 19, 2024 Bong Go eyes more livelihood initiatives for the poor as he helps displaced workers in Masinloc, Zambales Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, adopted son of Zambales, extended his support to displaced workers in Masinloc, Zambales, on Friday, March 16. Recognizing the impact of job displacement on local communities, Go emphasized the need for effective measures to ensure their economic stability and recovery. "Sa totoo lang po, 'wag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n'yo kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo," Go said in a video message. "Kami po ay probinsyano tulad ninyo na binigyan n'yo po ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo. Kaya hinding-hindi ko sasayangin ang pagkakataon na ibinigay ninyo sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya," he added. Go has filed Senate Bill No. 420 to establish a system providing short-term employment to eligible individuals from underprivileged households. Within the framework of this proposed measure, a program called the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be created under Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). Furthermore, Go is one of the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act 11960, known as the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act, which institutionalizes a strategic initiative tailored to nurturing the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) throughout the country. The relief activity was held at the Baloganon covered court in Masinloc in coordination with Congresswoman Doris Maniquiz, Go's team provided snacks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 177 identified beneficiaries while select recipients received a mobile phone and pairs of shoes. Furthermore, Senator Go expressed gratitude for the Department of Labor and Employment's (DOLE) proactive approach and commended its efforts in providing temporary employment opportunities for qualified displaced workers through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/ Displaced Workers program. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography extended further support to residents requiring medical aid. He urged them to avail themselves of the various medical assistance programs provided in the Malasakit Centers at President Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital in Iba. Established in 2018, the Malasakit Centers were created as one-stop shops that consolidate various government medical assistance programs, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Department of Health (DOH), the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. To date, 161 operational centers have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to DOH. In line with his commitment to helping develop the province, Go supported the rehabilitation of roads and the construction of a seawall in Masinloc, among other projects to boost the development of Zambales. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.