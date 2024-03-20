PHILIPPINES, March 20 - Press Release

March 20, 2024 Bong Go's Malasakit Team provides aid to fire victims in Mandaue City The Malasakit Team of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go assisted fire victims in Sitio Under the Bridge, Barangay Looc, Mandaue City in Cebu, on Monday, March 18. During Fire Prevention Month, Go reminded the public to stay vigilant and enhance fire prevention awareness in communities. Go highlighted the ongoing modernization program of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). This ten-year program, mandated by Republic Act No. 11589, which Go primarily authored and co-sponsored, aims to enhance the BFP's capability to respond to fire emergencies and disasters. The program involves acquiring modern fire equipment, recruiting additional personnel, and providing specialized training for firefighters, among other initiatives. "Mga kababayan ko, alam n'yo napakaimportante po ng buhay. Napakaimportante po ng kalusugan ng bawat isa. Ang gamit naman po ay nabibili natin. 'Yung pera po'y kikitain natin. Subalit 'yung perang kikitain natin ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. Ang nawalang buhay po'y wala na talaga. A lost life is a lost life forever. Kaya mag-ingat po tayo palagi," underscored Go. Go's Malasakit Team extended their support to fire victims by distributing snacks, grocery packs, water gallons, vitamins, masks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 515 affected individuals. Additionally, they handed out a mobile phone, bicycle, and shoes to select recipients. The team partnered with the local government of Mandaue City and Brgy. Looc for the activity. Meanwhile, necessary livelihood and housing assistance await qualified beneficiaries as the Department of Trade and Industry and the National Housing Authority evaluated victims for their respective assistance programs. Go also acknowledged Congresswoman Lollypop Ouano-Dizon, Mayor Jonas Cortes, and barangay Captain Kevin Cabahug, among others, for their service to their community. The senator, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged those needing medical assistance to visit the Malasakit Centers nearby, particularly in Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital in Mandaue City. There are also three Malasakit Centers in Cebu City located at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital, and Cebu City Medical Center. Meanwhile, there are other Malasakit Centers at Lapu-Lapu City Hospital, Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City, and Cebu South Medical Center in Talisay City. The Malasakit Centers program, initiated by Go in 2018 and later institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463 which he principally sponsored and authored, has established 161 Malasakit Centers nationwide and has provided medical support to over ten million indigent patients nationwide. Go also reiterated his commitment to bring health services closer to communities through the establishment of more Super Health Centers across the country. Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health, local government units (LGUs), and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for the construction of over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 21 all over Cebu province with one in Mandaue City. Go, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, earlier supported various infrastructure projects in Mandaue city, such as the construction of a four-storey Presidential Communications Operations Office Visayas Hub building; construction of a seven-storey main building for the ECSGH; and road and drainage improvements. He likewise supported various projects in the province, including the construction of multipurpose buildings in Barili, Cordova, Ginatilan, Pilar, Tabogon and Talisay City; improvement of existing roads in Alcantara, Alcoy, Alegria, Asturias, Balamban, Boljoon, Borbon, Carmen, Madrilejos, Malabuyoc, Minglanilla, Moalboal, Pinamungajan, Sibonga, Sogod, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Carcar City and Naga City; improvement of flood mitigation structures in Catmon and Tuburan; installation of street lights in Asturias, Compostela and Daanbantayan; and acquisition of ambulance units for Madridejos and Naga City. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Diyos," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.