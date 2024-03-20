PHILIPPINES, March 20 - Press Release

March 20, 2024 Bong Go supports improved healthcare infrastructure dev't in grassroots as he lauds establishment of Super Health Center in Talisay, Camarines Norte Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, lauded the Department of Health (DOH) and the local government of Talisay, Camarines Norte, including Mayor Donovan Mancenido and Vice Mayor Maria Cristina Arevalo, for the blessing and soft launch of a new Super Health Center in the town. Go's Malasakit team conducted a visit to the Super Health Center during its soft launch on Friday, March 15. They also distributed snacks, food packs, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to barangay health workers present. Meanwhile, Go emphasized the importance of a robust healthcare system, particularly in light of the lessons learned during the pandemic, especially at the grassroots. "Nakita naman natin ang naging epekto ng pandemya sa ating bansa. Kaya mas mabuting maging handa tayo... The more that we need to invest in our healthcare system," he said. The Super Health Center will be a hub for various primary healthcare services, including database management, out-patient, dental, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine. The centers can also be used as satellite vaccination sites for Filipinos who live far from the urban centers. "It's a medium type of a polyclinic, para mailapit po natin ang serbisyo medikal sa ating mga kababayan. Hindi na nila kailangan mag biyahe pa ng ospital for minor cases, 'yung panganganak, mga dental, laboratory, x-ray, pwede na pong gawin dito 'yung primary care, 'yung Konsulta. Malaking bagay po ito na hindi na nila kailangan magbiyahe pa sa mga ospital dahil dito na po sila magpapa-check up at magpapakonsulta at mayroon naman pong Konsulta package ang ating PhilHealth," explained Go. Through the collective efforts of the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units (LGUs), and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024. As the lead implementing agency, DOH identifies the strategic areas where these Super Health Centers will be established. In Camarines Norte, three Super Health Centers are funded. Meanwhile, as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged those with health concerns to seek the services of the Malasakit Center at the Camarines Norte Provincial Hospital in Daet. Institutionalized in 2019 under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, the Malasakit Center serves as a one-stop shop aimed at helping disadvantaged patients minimize their medical expenses to the lowest amount possible by collaborating with various agencies offering medical assistance programs. "Sa mga pasyente, lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para 'to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito," said Go. Currently, 161 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has aided over ten million Filipinos. As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go supported the funding for the infrastructure of the Camarines Norte Provincial Hospital in Daet. He likewise supported various infrastructure development projects in the province focusing on road construction, flood mitigation structures, multi purpose buildings, among others.