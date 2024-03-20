Ejercito: Statement | On the brutal killing of golden retriever Killua

Statement | On the brutal killing of golden retriever Killua

March 20, 2024

As a fellow dog lover, witnessing the disturbing video of Killua, a Golden Retriever, being brutally killed is truly heartbreaking.

I vehemently condemn this act as it clearly violates the law and goes against the principles of compassion and decency. Our beloved companions, often considered man's best friend, should never be subjected to such cruelty.

This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for the passage of Senate Bill 2458, also known as the Revised Animal Welfare Act, championed by Senator Grace Poe. Strengthening our laws to protect the welfare of animals is paramount to prevent such senseless acts of violence.

I implore the public to show greater empathy towards animals. They possess the purest hearts and deserve our love and compassion. Let us strive to create a world where animals are treated with the care and respect they rightfully deserve.

#JusticeForKillua