By blocking Ukraine's export opportunities, the Europeans help the Russian aggressor - Alona Lebedieva
EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Parliament has adopted a decision to amend the Commission's proposal to suspend import duties and quotas on Ukrainian agricultural exports to the EU for another year - until June 5, 2025. This decision was supported by 347 deputies. However, the decision was not without resistance and limitations, particularly due to the position of Poles and Romanians who introduced their amendments.
"All these amendments will have to undergo additional approval in the European Parliament, the EU Council, and the European Commission. The new restrictions apply to practically the entire range of food export products. This decision poses serious challenges for Ukraine, which is forced to fight for its survival in conditions of war," noted Alona Lebedieva, the owner of the Ukrainian diversified industrial and investment group of companies "Aurum Group."
She emphasizes that for some, this is just business, while for Ukraine in wartime, it's a matter of survival.
"Ukrainians truly hope that there is a strategic understanding of security and the consequences of restrictions for Ukraine in the EU. This issue becomes particularly relevant because in the absence of finances and Ukraine's inability to fend off the enemy, military actions could move to the borders of NATO countries, or even onto their territory, posing a serious threat to the entire region. Ultimately, it is necessary to rethink and regulate this issue," believes Alona Lebedieva.
Recall: the Association Agreement between the EU and Ukraine, which includes the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area, provided Ukrainian businesses with preferential access to the EU market since 2016. Immediately after the start of the Russian aggressive war against Ukraine, the EU in June 2022 introduced measures that ensured duty-free access for all Ukrainian products to the EU market. These measures were extended for one year in June 2023 and will expire on June 5, 2024.
