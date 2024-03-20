Organic Fertilizers Market Navigating the New Future Proofing Your Business Through Market Intelligence

Organic Fertilizers Market Future

Market growth include farmers' focus on agricultural productivity, which is essential for economic growth, while climatic challenges pose some constraints.

Organic fertilizers, derived from natural sources such as plants, animals, and minerals, play a vital role in enriching soil nutrients, enhancing plant growth, and improving soil fertility.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a comprehensive report titled "Organic Fertilizers Market by Source, Crop Type, Form, Nutrient Content, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." This report outlines the significant growth of the global organic fertilizers industry, which generated $9.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $17.5 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Organic fertilizers, derived from natural sources such as plants, animals, and minerals, play a vital role in enriching soil nutrients, enhancing plant growth, and improving soil fertility. They are favored for their sustainable nutrient release, soil structure improvement, and reduced environmental impact compared to synthetic fertilizers. Examples include compost, manure, bone meal, fish emulsion, and various plant-based materials like seaweed or kelp.

Key drivers of market growth include farmers' focus on agricultural productivity, which is essential for economic growth, while climatic challenges pose some constraints. Additionally, the rising demand for organic fertilizers presents significant opportunities for market expansion.

The report segments the market based on source, crop type, nutrient content, form, and region. The animal segment, contributing nearly half of the market revenue in 2022, is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. Meanwhile, the mineral segment is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.5%.

Among crop types, cereals & grains held the highest market share in 2022 and are expected to maintain their lead position. However, the fruits and vegetables segment is anticipated to grow rapidly due to increasing consumer demand for fresh, organic produce.

In terms of nutrient content, the presence of organic substance from 20% to 40% is forecasted to dominate the market by 2032, while the presence of organic substance up to 60% is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR.

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region captured the highest market share in 2022 and is projected to dominate the market by 2032, driven by factors such as growing fertilizer industries, rising food demand, improving farming techniques, and government initiatives to boost agricultural output.

Key players in the organic fertilizers market include Tata Chemicals Limited, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, KRIBHCO, Hello Nature International, Sustane Natural Fertilizer Inc., True Organic Products Inc., California Organic Fertilizers Inc., BioSTAR Renewables, ILSA S.p.A, and Coromandel International Limited. These companies have implemented various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, and agreements to maintain their market dominance.

The report offers a detailed analysis of these players, covering aspects such as business performance, product portfolio, and strategic initiatives, providing insights into the competitive landscape of the global organic fertilizers market.

