Paraformaldehyde Market Future-Ready Formulas A Guide to Market Size Strategies for Business Resilience

Paraformaldehyde Market Outlook

Rise in need for paraformaldehyde to synthesize disinfectants, fixatives, fumigants, and fungicides has boosted the growth of the global paraformaldehyde market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Paraformaldehyde Market by Application (Resins, Agrochemicals, Medical, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" report by Allied Market Research indicates significant growth projections for the global paraformaldehyde industry. In 2020, the market was valued at $1.6 billion and is anticipated to reach $2.8 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Growth Drivers:

The increasing demand for paraformaldehyde in the synthesis of disinfectants, fixatives, fumigants, and fungicides is a primary driver of market growth. However, concerns regarding the health effects of paraformaldehyde present a challenge. Yet, the market is expected to benefit from the growing preference for organic chemical synthesis, as well as applications in printing, photography, fertilizers, and fluorescent light products.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the paraformaldehyde market due to shortages of skilled laborers and raw materials, particularly affecting the manufacturing of gas, oil, and related products. Nevertheless, as global recovery efforts progress, the market is poised to rebound.

Segment Analysis:

The medical segment is forecasted to experience the highest CAGR of 6.2% through 2030, driven by increased demand for paraformaldehyde as a medical disinfectant in the pharmaceutical sector.

In 2020, the agrochemicals segment dominated the market, holding over two-fifths of the global share, attributable to population growth and the preference for staple crops, along with demand for higher quality agricultural products.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific, led by China's paraformaldehyde production, held the largest market share in 2020, followed by North America. However, the LAMEA region is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, driven by increased production of laminates, pentaerythritol, MDI, and wood panels.

Key Market Players:

Major players in the global paraformaldehyde market include Alpha Chemika, Merck, Caldic, Celanese, Alfa Aesar, Yinhe Chemical, Ekta International, Ercros, Chemanol, and Jinan Xiangrui Chemical Co., Ltd.

