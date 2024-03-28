Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market size is predicted to reach $104.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.

The growth in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is due to the high prevalence of asthmatic disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market share. Major players in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market include GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AstraZeneca PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A.

Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Segments

• By Drug Class: Bronchodilators, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Monoclonal Antibodies, Combination Drugs

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, General Pharmacies, Online Retailers

• By End User: Asthma Patients, COPD Patients

• By Therapy: Preventive, Curative

• By Route Of Administration: Oral, Inhaled, Intravenous, Subcutaneous

• By Age Group: Below 5, 5-14, 15-60, Above 60

• By Geography: The global anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Anti-asthmatic and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs refer to drugs that are used to relieve the frequency of acute attacks of asthma, emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and nocturnal awakenings.

