Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Size Expected To Reach $ 7.74 Billion By 2028

Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market is extensively covered in The Business Research Company’s “Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024, providing a comprehensive overview. According to TBRC's market projection, the market size for microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment is anticipated to attain $7.74 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%.

The increase in the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market is attributed to the increasing funding of public and private investments in medical devices. The North America region is projected to dominate the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market share. Key players in the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market include Danaher, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.



Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Segments

• By Type: Laboratory Instruments, Microbiology Analyzers, Reagents And Consumables

• By Reagents: Pathogen-Specific Kits, General Reagents

• By End-User: Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment are a broad category covering all kinds of items used in microbiology laboratories and used to diagnose infectious diseases by examining pathogens. These devices and equipment included microscopes, slides, test tubes, Petri dishes, growth media (liquid and solid), inoculation loops, pipettes, and tips, incubators, autoclaves, and laminar flow hoods. Some pieces of equipment are permanent, like microscopes and hoods, while others are not, like pipette tips.



