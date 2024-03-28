Medical Waste Management Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Medical Waste Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical waste management market is extensively covered in The Business Research Company’s “Medical Waste Management Global Market Report 2024, providing a comprehensive overview. According to TBRC's market projection, the market size for medical waste management is anticipated to attain $23.88 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.

The increase in the medical waste management market is attributed to the rise in the use of disposable medical products. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the medical waste management market share. Key players in the medical waste management market include Stericycle, Inc., Waste Management, Inc., Veolia Environmental Services, Clean Harbors, Inc., Suez Environmental Services, and Republic Services.

Medical Waste Management Market Segments

• By Type: Non-Hazardous Waste, Bio-Hazardous/Infectious Waste

• Bio-Hazardous/Infectious Waste Management sub segmented By Type: Sharps, Pharmaceutical, Radioactive, Others

• By Treatment: Incineration, Autoclaving, Chemical Treatment, Others

• By Services: Onsite Services, Offsite Services

• By Waste Generator: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Others

• By Geography: The global medical waste management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The medical waste management refers to services that provide collection, transportation, storage, and recycling of waste. Biomedical waste is generated during the diagnosis, treatment, and immunization of human beings or other living beings from healthcare facilities.



