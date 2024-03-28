Inland Water Passenger Transport Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Inland Water Passenger Transport Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Inland Water Passenger Transport Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the inland water passenger transport market size is predicted to reach $2.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.

The growth in the inland water passenger transport market is due to the rising use of boats through inland waterways as a means of providing sightseeing services. North America region is expected to hold the largest inland water passenger transport market share. Major players in the inland water passenger transport market include CMA CGM SA, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Ingram Industries Inc.

Inland Water Passenger Transport Market Segments

• By Passenger Transportation Type: Canal Passenger Transportation, Intercostal Transportation Of Passengers, Lake Passenger Transportation, Water Shuttle Services, River Passenger Transportation, Ship Chartering With Crew, Water Taxi Services

• By Mode: Cruise Ships, Cargo-Passenger Ship, Ferry Ships, Other Modes

• By Application: Supply Chain, Distribution, End Customers

• By Geography: The global inland water passenger transport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Inland water passenger transportation refers to a mode of transportation over stretches of water, not part of the sea, over which crafts with a carrying capacity of not less than 50 tones can navigate when normally loaded to provide inland water transportation of passengers and cargo on lakes, rivers, or intracoastal waterways.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Inland Water Passenger Transport Market Characteristics

3. Inland Water Passenger Transport Market Trends And Strategies

4. Inland Water Passenger Transport Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Inland Water Passenger Transport Market Size And Growth

……

27. Inland Water Passenger Transport Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Inland Water Passenger Transport Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

