InterDigital’s Xiaofei Wang Appointed Chair of the IEEE 802.11 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML) Standing Committee

Newly established Standing Committee dedicated to studying the integration of AIML and Wi-Fi technologies

WILMINGTON, Del., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, applauded the appointment of Xiaofei Wang to serve as Chair of the IEEE 802.11 Standing Committee on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML). Xiaofei previously served as Chair of the IEEE 802.11 Topic Interest Group on AIML.



IEEE 802.11 is the working group dedicated to standards for wireless local area networks (WLAN). The Working Group recently approved the creation of an AIML Standing Committee dedicated to reviewing and describing use cases for AIML in IEEE 802.11 based Wi-Fi systems, investigating and analyzing applications and feasibility of new AIML features, generating periodic reports, and leading other engagements regarding AIML-related standards activities.

“Congratulations to Xiaofei on this important recognition and his continued leadership in both the field of AIML and IEEE 802.11 standards development,” said InterDigital’s Chief Technology Officer Rajesh Pankaj. “We feel confident in Xiaofei’s skill and expertise in guiding critical discussions and exploring the opportunities and potential for AIML in Wi-Fi.”

In addition to chairing the AIML standing committee, Xiaofei served as secretary for the IEEE 802.11 Enhanced Broadcasting Service Task Group (IEEE 802.11 TGbc). He has been recognized for this role and his significant contributions on power-efficient broadcasting and comment resolution with an IEEE 802.11 TGbc Leadership Award.

