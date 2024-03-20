Press Release

Nokia and Ljósleiðarinn (Reykjavik Fibre Network) to introduce next generation broadband to Iceland

Ljósleiðarinn deploys Nokia’s Lightspan fiber solution and Altiplano access controller as part of a fiber network upgrade to Software Defined Networking (SDN).

Network upgrade allows Ljósleiðarinn to enhance the broadband experience and better support the growing demand for applications that require multi-gigabit broadband access.

Nokia innovative solution facilitates Ljósleiðarinn’s seamless transition to 25G services in the future using its existing fiber network.

20 March, 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that Ljósleiðarinn, a leading open access fiber provider in Iceland, is deploying its next generation Lightspan fiber access solution alongside the Altiplano access controller to deliver increased service offerings. Nokia’s solution will help Ljósleiðarinn modernize and establish a future-ready network capable of addressing the growing demand for more capacity and enhanced broadband services. Additionally this will give Ljósleiðarinn even more agility and speed in developing new services for customers. This transformation will enable Ljósleiðarinn greater flexibility in its already existing multi-gigabit offerings.

With Nokia’s Lightspan FX solution, Ljósleiðarinn can significantly enhance its network performance and gain the flexibility needed to better adapt to evolving customer demands. Capable of supporting multiple generations of PON technologies and point-to-point applications simultaneously, Ljósleiðarinn can better utilize its network and quickly add capacity whenever or wherever it's needed.

Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller is a software-defined (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) system used to drive greater automation and virtualization. It enables innovation in the way the network is managed with an open API to automate and program the network. Additionally, enhanced automation tools and network insight capabilities help improve the management, scalability and reliability of Ljósleiðarinn’s network.

Nokia’s next generation fiber solution will also help create a more sustainable, energy-efficient fiber network that will help reduce operational expenses.

Jon Ingi Ingimundarson, CTO at Ljósleiðarinn, said: “Our commitment to delivering a world-class network that ensures reliable, high-speed broadband access remains unwavering. For residential and business services as well as cell-site backhaul. Nokia’s solution not only facilitates this but also lays the foundation for a future-proof network infrastructure, aligning seamlessly with our vision of a network controlled by software infrastructure, accessible to our wholesale customers through our existing APIs and OSS systems. It gives us the flexibility we need to meet the evolving business needs of our customers.”

Geert Heyninck, General Manager of Broadband Networks at Nokia, said: “In a highly competitive world, operators need to find cost-effective solutions that can help increase speed, enhance performance and future proof its fiber network. Our fiber technology provides the perfect solution for operators that want to quickly increase capacity and flexibly migrate to next-generation fiber technologies like 25G PON.”

