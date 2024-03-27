Medium Power Transformers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Medium Power Transformers Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the medium power transformers market size is predicted to reach $42.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.
The growth in the medium power transformers market is due to the evolution of independent and self-regulating smart transformers. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest medium power transformers market share. Major players in the medium power transformers market include Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, General Electric Company, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC.
Medium Power Transformers Market Segments
• By Cooling Method: Oil-Cooled, Air-Cooled
• By Mounting: Pad, Pole, PC/PCB, Other Mountings
• By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
• By Geography: The global medium power transformers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Medium power transformers are defined as power transformers with ratings of 501 MVA to 800 MVA. Medium power transformers are used in lowering voltages to the level required and are eligible for voltage regulations. These types of transformers are mostly used in the manufacturing and construction industries.
