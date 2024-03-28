Global Non Contact Infrared Thermometers Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Non Contact Infrared Thermometers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non contact infrared thermometers market is extensively covered in The Business Research Company’s “Non Contact Infrared Thermometers Global Market Report 2024, providing a comprehensive overview. According to TBRC's market projection, the market size for non-contact infrared thermometers is anticipated to attain $0.51 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

The increase in the non contact infrared thermometers market is attributed to rising healthcare expenditure. The North America region is projected to dominate the non-contact infrared thermometers market share. Key players in the non-contact infrared thermometers market include Helen of Troy Limited, Easywell Biomedical, Omron Healthcare Inc., Paul Hartmann, Microlife Corporation, and American Diagnostic Corporation.

Non Contact Infrared Thermometers Market Segments

• By Product Type: Forehead, In-Ear, Multifunction

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales

• By Application: Veterinary, Medical

• By Geography: The global non contact infrared thermometers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The non-contact infrared thermometer is a thermometer that can be used to quickly and non-invasively evaluate temperature, possibly causing less discomfort than traditional methods.

