Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Is Projected To Grow At A 11.8%Rate Through The Forecast Period

The oligonucleotide therapy market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The oligonucleotide therapy market is extensively covered in The Business Research Company’s “Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2024", providing a comprehensive overview. According to TBRC's market projection, the market size for oligonucleotide therapy is anticipated to attain $8.75 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%.

The increase in the oligonucleotide therapy market is attributed to the rise in cancer incidence rates globally. The North America region is projected to dominate the oligonucleotide therapy market share. Key players in the oligonucleotide therapy market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Gelead Sciences Inc., BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc., Biogen Inc., Bausch + Lomb Company, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC.

Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Segments

•By Type: Antisense Oligonucleotide, Aptamer, Other Types

•By Application: Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Kidney Diseases, Other End-User

•By End User: Hospitals, Research Institutes

•By Geography: The global oligonucleotide therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Oligonucleotide therapy refers to a collective term for cutting-edge molecular-targeting agents that use chemically produced oligonucleotides with single-stranded DNA (DNA) or RNA (RNA) backbones that have the potential for selectivity. Oligonucleotides are made to base-pair with a strand of DNA or RNA for the majority of applications. PCR primers are oligonucleotides' most popular application (polymerase chain reaction)

