Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Is Projected To Grow At A 11.8%Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The oligonucleotide therapy market is extensively covered in The Business Research Company’s “Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2024", providing a comprehensive overview. According to TBRC's market projection, the market size for oligonucleotide therapy is anticipated to attain $8.75 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%.
The increase in the oligonucleotide therapy market is attributed to the rise in cancer incidence rates globally. The North America region is projected to dominate the oligonucleotide therapy market share. Key players in the oligonucleotide therapy market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Gelead Sciences Inc., BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc., Biogen Inc., Bausch + Lomb Company, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC.
Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Segments
•By Type: Antisense Oligonucleotide, Aptamer, Other Types
•By Application: Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Kidney Diseases, Other End-User
•By End User: Hospitals, Research Institutes
•By Geography: The global oligonucleotide therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On TheMarket By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3398&type=smp
Oligonucleotide therapy refers to a collective term for cutting-edge molecular-targeting agents that use chemically produced oligonucleotides with single-stranded DNA (DNA) or RNA (RNA) backbones that have the potential for selectivity. Oligonucleotides are made to base-pair with a strand of DNA or RNA for the majority of applications. PCR primers are oligonucleotides' most popular application (polymerase chain reaction)
Read More On The Oligonucleotide TherapyGlobal Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oligonucleotides-therapy-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Oligonucleotide Therapy Market TrendsAnd Strategies
4. Oligonucleotide Therapy Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Oligonucleotide Therapy Market SizeAnd Growth
……
27. Market Competitor LandscapeAnd Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/benign-prostatic-hyperplasia-bph-treatment-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report
Antiemetics And Antinauseants Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antiemetics-and-antinauseants-global-market-report
Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-api-manufacturing-global-market-report
About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 3000+detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.
Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn:https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter:https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Deliciously Evolving: The Edible Flakes Market's Rise and Innovations