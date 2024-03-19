Senate Bill 454 Printer's Number 1430

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 435

PRINTER'S NO. 1430

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

454

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, PENNYCUICK, DILLON,

REGAN AND ARGALL, MARCH 14, 2023

SENATOR ARGALL, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, MARCH 19, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

further providing for physical education.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1512.1 of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended to read:

Section 1512.1. Physical Education.--(a) The board of

school directors in every school district shall establish a

curriculum aligned with Pennsylvania academic standards on

health, safety and physical education that pursuant to 22 Pa.

Code § 4.27 (relating to physical education and athletics),

requires pupils enrolled in the district to participate in

physical education.

(b) The board of school directors shall permit students to

satisfy the physical education curriculum requirement under

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20