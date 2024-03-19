Senate Bill 454 Printer's Number 1430
PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 435
PRINTER'S NO. 1430
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
454
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, PENNYCUICK, DILLON,
REGAN AND ARGALL, MARCH 14, 2023
SENATOR ARGALL, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, MARCH 19, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
further providing for physical education.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1512.1 of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended to read:
Section 1512.1. Physical Education.--(a) The board of
school directors in every school district shall establish a
curriculum aligned with Pennsylvania academic standards on
health, safety and physical education that pursuant to 22 Pa.
Code § 4.27 (relating to physical education and athletics),
requires pupils enrolled in the district to participate in
physical education.
(b) The board of school directors shall permit students to
satisfy the physical education curriculum requirement under
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20