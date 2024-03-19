Senate Bill 1021 Printer's Number 1431
PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1319
PRINTER'S NO. 1431
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1021
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY DILLON, GEBHARD, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, DUSH,
COSTA, CAPPELLETTI AND KEARNEY, JANUARY 10, 2024
SENATOR BAKER, JUDICIARY, AS AMENDED, MARCH 19, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in burglary and other criminal
intrusion, further providing for the offense of criminal
trespass; and, in offenses against the family, further
providing for the offense of endangering welfare of children.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3503(d) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended and the section is amended by
adding a subsection to read:
§ 3503. Criminal trespass.
* * *
(b.4) Evaluation for gambling disorder.--
(1) Upon conviction or admission to Accelerated
Rehabilitative Disposition or other pretrial diversion
program of a person for an offense committed under subsection
(b), where the person's name is included on a self-exclusion
list and the offense was committed at a licensed facility or
a video gaming area, the court may direct that the person be
