Senate Bill 250 Printer's Number 1432
PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 439
PRINTER'S NO. 1432
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
250
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, BARTOLOTTA, MASTRIANO, HUTCHINSON, BAKER AND
J. WARD, MARCH 14, 2023
SENATOR DUSH, STATE GOVERNMENT, AS AMENDED, MARCH 19, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in ballots, providing for antifraud ballot paper,
vendor certification and antifraud measures.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known
as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1003.1. Antifraud Ballot Paper; Vendor
Certification; Antifraud Measures.--Notwithstanding any other
statute, a vendor that contracts with a county election board or
the Secretary of the Commonwealth to provide ballot fraud
countermeasures contained in or on paper used for ballots shall
ensure that the paper is ISO 27001 certified, ISO 17025
