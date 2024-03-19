Submit Release
Senate Bill 250 Printer's Number 1432

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 439

PRINTER'S NO. 1432

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

250

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, BARTOLOTTA, MASTRIANO, HUTCHINSON, BAKER AND

J. WARD, MARCH 14, 2023

SENATOR DUSH, STATE GOVERNMENT, AS AMENDED, MARCH 19, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in ballots, providing for antifraud ballot paper,

vendor certification and antifraud measures.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known

as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1003.1. Antifraud Ballot Paper; Vendor

Certification; Antifraud Measures.--Notwithstanding any other

statute, a vendor that contracts with a county election board or

the Secretary of the Commonwealth to provide ballot fraud

countermeasures contained in or on paper used for ballots shall

ensure that the paper is ISO 27001 certified, ISO 17025

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

You just read:

