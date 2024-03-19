Senate Bill 1054 Printer's Number 1435
PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1348
PRINTER'S NO. 1435
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1054
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ARGALL, LAUGHLIN AND YAW,
JANUARY 30, 2024
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, MARCH 19, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 3, 2022 (P.L.2158, No.158),
entitled "An act establishing the Overdose Information
Network; providing for implementation and for use; and
conferring powers and imposing duties on the Pennsylvania
State Police," further providing for definitions and for
establishment and design; and providing for entry
requirements for EMS providers.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "information technology
platform" in section 2 of the act of November 3, 2022 (P.L.2158,
No.158), known as the Overdose Mapping Act, is amended and the
section is amended by adding a definition to read:
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
