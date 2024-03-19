Senate Bill 1054 Printer's Number 1435

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1348

PRINTER'S NO. 1435

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1054

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ARGALL, LAUGHLIN AND YAW,

JANUARY 30, 2024

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, MARCH 19, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 3, 2022 (P.L.2158, No.158),

entitled "An act establishing the Overdose Information

Network; providing for implementation and for use; and

conferring powers and imposing duties on the Pennsylvania

State Police," further providing for definitions and for

establishment and design; and providing for entry

requirements for EMS providers.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "information technology

platform" in section 2 of the act of November 3, 2022 (P.L.2158,

No.158), known as the Overdose Mapping Act, is amended and the

section is amended by adding a definition to read:

SECTION 1. THE DEFINITIONS OF "AUTHORIZED USERS" AND

"INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM" IN SECTION 2 OF THE ACT OF

NOVEMBER 3, 2022 (P.L.2158, NO.158), KNOWN AS THE OVERDOSE

MAPPING ACT, ARE AMENDED AND THE SECTION IS AMENDED BY ADDING A

DEFINITION TO READ:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

