Senate Bill 654 Printer's Number 1433

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 698, 1294, 1428

PRINTER'S NO. 1433

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

654

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, YAW, HUTCHINSON, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN,

BAKER, DUSH, VOGEL AND SCHWANK, MAY 2, 2023

AS RE-REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON APPROPRIATIONS, HOUSE OF

REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, MARCH 19, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in personal income tax, further providing for

classes of income; AND ESTABLISHING THE PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

TRUST FUND.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 303 of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6,

No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by

adding a subsection to read:

Section 303. Classes of Income.--* * *

(a.11) A person (A.11) (1) EXCEPT AS PROVIDED UNDER

PARAGRAPH (2), A TAXPAYER WHO HAS PARTIAL OR FULL OWNERSHIP OF

LAND ON WHICH TAXABLE INCOME IS GENERATED FROM THE MINING,

EXTRACTION OR PRODUCTION OF OIL, GAS, ORES, MINERALS OR OTHER

