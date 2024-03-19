Senate Bill 1120 Printer's Number 1436
PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - the issuing authority from denying bail and detaining a person
prior to trial if the issuing authority finds, substantially
more likely than not, that no condition or combination of
conditions of bail will reasonably ensure the safety of a person
or the community if the person is released on bail.
(d) Construction.--Nothing in this section shall be
construed to:
(1) Modify the presumption of innocence.
(2) Eliminate or limit the ability of an individual to
seek a bail modification hearing before the issuing authority
or a court of competent jurisdiction in accordance with any
other provision of law or rule of procedure.
(3) Limit an issuing authority from setting bail at a
secured amount or otherwise detaining a person subject to
arrest.
(e) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Person posing a threat to public safety." A person subject
to arrest who poses a threat to a victim, an individual or the
public at large. The term includes, but is not limited to, a
person to whom any of the following applies:
(1) THE PERSON IS CHARGED WITH COMMITTING A VIOLATION OF
18 PA.C.S. § 2702.1 (RELATING TO ASSAULT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT
OFFICER) OR 5104.2 (RELATING TO EVADING ARREST OR DETENTION
ON FOOT).
(1) (2) The person is charged with committing a crime of
violence as defined in section 9714(g) (relating to sentences
for second and subsequent offenses), and, within five years
prior to the arrest, excluding time spent confined to a State
