Rubber Gloves Market Sculpting Success Identifying and Targeting Your Audience with Market Segmentation

Rubber Gloves Market Trends

Rise in demand from medical and healthcare applications and rapid demand from the chemical, oil & gas, and petrochemical industry drive the global market.

The rise in hygiene care in hospitals led increased the consumption of rubber gloves by sweepers and nurses. Moreover, extensive use of these gloves in oil & gas and automotive application.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a comprehensive report on the rubber gloves market, providing insights into its current state and future prospects. According to the report, the global rubber gloves market generated $34.0 billion in revenue in 2020 and is projected to reach $122.5 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Eswara Prasad, Manager of Materials & Chemicals at Allied Market Research, emphasized the significant factors contributing to market growth. He highlighted the increasing emphasis on hygiene in hospitals, which has led to heightened demand for rubber gloves among healthcare workers. Additionally, the use of rubber gloves in industries such as oil & gas and automotive has further bolstered market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has also played a role in boosting market demand, as the public has become more conscious of health and safety measures.

The report delves into the drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping the market landscape. While factors such as rising demand from medical and healthcare sectors and increased usage in industries like chemical, oil & gas, and petrochemicals drive market growth, challenges like the low tactile sensitivity of nitrile gloves and latex allergies hinder progress. Nevertheless, the growing awareness of hygiene practices presents new avenues for growth in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a notable impact on the rubber gloves market, with disruptions in raw material supply slowing down manufacturing activities. However, there was a surge in demand from healthcare and residential sectors, along with significant investments by government agencies in the production of disposable medical gloves.

The report segments the global rubber gloves market based on type, material, end-user industry, and region, providing valuable insights for investors, startups, and market players. Powder-free gloves held the largest market share in 2020 and are expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period, driven by demand from hospitals and laboratories.

Disposable gloves accounted for the majority of market revenue in 2020 and are projected to witness the fastest growth, fueled by demand from various sectors including food & catering, spa & salons, automotive, and healthcare.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2020, driven by demand from research and development activities. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Hartalega Holdings Berhad Corporation, Ansell Ltd., Kimberly Clark Company, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, and others.

