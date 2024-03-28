Global Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Global Market 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The neutropenia biologic drug treatment market is extensively covered in The Business Research Company’s “Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Global Market Report 2024, providing a comprehensive overview. According to TBRC's market projection, the market size for neutropenia biologic drug treatment is anticipated to attain $18.1 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

The increase in the neutropenia biologic drug treatment market is attributed to the rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe. The North America region is projected to dominate the neutropenia biologic drug treatment market share. Key players in the neutropenia biologic drug treatment market include CVS Health Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG, Sanofi SA, and Amgen Inc.

Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Market Segments

• By Drug Type: Filgrastim, Pegfilgrastim, Lenograstim, Lipegfilgrastim, Sargramostim

• By Treatment Type: Antibiotic Drugs, Granulocyte-Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF), Antifungal Drugs, Other Treatment Types

• By Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Geography: The global neutropenia biologic drug treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Neutropenia biologic drug treatment refers to drugs that are used to reduce fevers or potential infections as well as activate the bone marrow and boost neutrophil production. A lack of neutrophils, a particular type of white blood cell, causes neutropenia.

