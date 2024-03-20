Timor-Leste Participates in “Digital Government Forum and Digital Technology Exhibition” in Cambodia

Tue. 19 of March of 2024, 10:35h

The Executive Director of the TIC Timor IP Agency, Venâncio Pinto, led the national delegation at the Digital Government Forum and Digital Technology Exhibition”, held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from March 11th to 13th, 2024.

The Digital Government Forum 2024, with the theme “Sustainable and Inclusive Development through the Implementation of Digital Policies”, included Cambodia’s first “International Digital Government and Digital Technology Exhibition”, which aimed to highlight the achievements in the transformation of digital Government.

This event brought together representatives from the ASEAN Member States and the Pacific region, development partners, the private sector, and experts from this sector to discuss and share experiences related to policy formulation and implementation, new trends in digital technologies and lessons learned, and best practices in accelerating digital transformation.

On the sidelines of this forum, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Samdech Hun Manet, welcomed the national delegation in a meeting. The Timorese delegation also met with the local authorities to discuss a memorandum of understanding on technology and digitalisation.