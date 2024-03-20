Surgical Clamps Market Updates : to Surpass USD 260.85 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 2.9% CAGR ; Claims AMR

Surgical Clamps Market

The global surgical clamps market is estimated to reach $260.85 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Moreover, rise in development of pharmaceutical and medical device industries and improvement in healthcare spending are anticipated to drive growth of the surgical clamps market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global surgical clamps market was valued at $194.15 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $260.85 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Surgical clamps play a crucial role in various medical procedures, providing grip, support, and hemostasis during surgeries. They are essential tools used in gripping, holding, joining, supporting, or compressing organs, vessels, or tissues. Different types of clamps, such as aortic vascular clamps, bulldog clamps, and Kelly clamps, serve specific purposes in surgical settings.

The growth of the global surgical clamps market is primarily driven by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing number of cardiac and thoracic surgeries significantly contributes to market expansion. For instance, the rising incidence of thyroid cancer, as reported by the World Health Organization, underscores the demand for surgical procedures. Additionally, the substantial volume of laparoscopic surgeries performed globally, estimated at around 13 million annually by iData Research, fuels market growth.

Furthermore, governmental initiatives aimed at advancing surgical devices and bolstering healthcare infrastructure play a vital role in market expansion. Increased healthcare spending and the development of pharmaceutical and medical device industries also drive demand for surgical clamps. Moreover, the growing geriatric population, prone to chronic and cardiovascular diseases necessitating surgical interventions, further boosts market growth.

In response to these trends, regulatory bodies like the FDA strive to enhance the availability of reliable and accurate surgical clamps, ensuring broader access to essential treatments for consumers. Additionally, the demand for innovative instruments in the healthcare sector, driven by the need for improved surgical outcomes, contributes to market expansion. Overall, the concerted efforts of governments, regulatory agencies, and healthcare providers contribute to the sustained growth of the surgical clamps market.

𝑴𝒂𝒋𝒐𝒓 𝒅𝒆𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉

The global surgical clamps market has witnessed growth due to several factors, including the increasing geriatric population, rising incidence of accidents and injuries, and a surge in surgical procedures. However, market growth has been hindered by product recalls by the FDA. Conversely, the anticipated rise in healthcare expenditure presents new opportunities for market players in the future.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒏𝒆𝒆𝒅𝒍𝒆 𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒇𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒉𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝑪𝑨𝑮𝑹 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 2030

In terms of product type, the needle holder segment is projected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% throughout the forecast period. Nonetheless, hemostat clamps dominated the market in 2020, accounting for approximately two-fifths of the global surgical clamps market share, primarily due to their expanded usage in surgical procedures.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒂𝒎𝒃𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒚 𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏'𝒔 𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆

In 2020, the ambulatory surgical center segment emerged as the leading revenue contributor to the global surgical clamps market, representing over half of its total share. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during the forecast period, driven by the increasing prevalence of diverse surgical procedures. The report further assesses segments including hospitals and others.

𝑵𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝑨𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂 𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆

In 2020, North America dominated the global surgical clamps market, holding over two-fifths of the market share. This was attributed to the region's concentration of key market players and its robust infrastructure supporting research activities. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increased utilization in surgical procedures, ongoing research and development for new product introductions, and heightened investments in the healthcare sector.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

Integra Life-Sciences

Mercian Surgical

Microline Surgical

Silex Medical

Sklar Surgical Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Thermo-fisher Scientific

