Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market size is predicted to reach $67.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.
The growth in the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market is due to the increasing housing affordability. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market share. Major players in the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market include VINCI SA, Laing O'Rourke, Bouygues Construction SA, Skanska AB, Lendlease Corporation Limited, Katerra Inc., ATCO Ltd.
Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Segments
•By Type: Permanent, Relocatable
•By Material: Steel, Precast Concrete, Wood, Plastic, Other Materials
•By Geography: The global multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market consists of sales revenue earned by companies that are engaged in the construction of multifamily modular and prefabricated homes. Modular construction is a process wherein units are built and inspected offsite in a manufacturing facility while the podium, foundation, and infrastructure are built onsite. This method is used to increase housing production by accelerating construction time and reducing construction costs.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Characteristics
3. Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market TrendsAnd Strategies
4. Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Size And Growth
……
27. Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
