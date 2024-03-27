Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Multifamily Modular And Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, Global Forecast 2024-2033

The multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market size is expected to see strong growth to $67.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 27, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market size is predicted to reach $67.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.

The growth in the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market is due to the increasing housing affordability. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market share. Major players in the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market include VINCI SA, Laing O'Rourke, Bouygues Construction SA, Skanska AB, Lendlease Corporation Limited, Katerra Inc., ATCO Ltd.

Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Segments

•By Type: Permanent, Relocatable

•By Material: Steel, Precast Concrete, Wood, Plastic, Other Materials

•By Geography: The global multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market consists of sales revenue earned by companies that are engaged in the construction of multifamily modular and prefabricated homes. Modular construction is a process wherein units are built and inspected offsite in a manufacturing facility while the podium, foundation, and infrastructure are built onsite. This method is used to increase housing production by accelerating construction time and reducing construction costs.

