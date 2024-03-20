Antimicrobial Textiles Market Sizing Up Success A Guide to Future Proofing Your Business in Changing Markets

Antimicrobial Textiles Market Sizing

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has released a report titled "Antimicrobial Textiles Market by Fabric, Active Agent, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027." According to the report, the global antimicrobial textiles industry generated $10.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $18.2 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

The growth of the global antimicrobial textiles market is driven by the increased demand for antimicrobial medical textiles in the healthcare sector and a growing awareness of health and hygiene. However, concerns about the environmental and health impacts of antimicrobial agents, as well as fluctuations in raw material prices, hinder market growth. Nonetheless, the rise of the healthcare sector in emerging economies presents new opportunities for market growth.

COVID-19 Scenario:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a surge in demand for antimicrobial textiles as medical staff and the general public prioritized hygiene. However, manufacturing activities and supply chains were disrupted due to lockdowns imposed by governments, leading to a supply-demand gap. Additionally, there was an increase in research and development activities to create antimicrobial textiles capable of preventing coronavirus infections.

Market Segmentation:

Fabric: The cotton segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period due to its diverse applications. However, the polyester segment is projected to register the highest CAGR, driven by increased disposable income and awareness of antimicrobial home textiles in developing countries.

Application: The medical textiles segment dominated the market in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2027, with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the expanding healthcare industry in developing regions.

Region: North America led the market in 2019 and is expected to continue its revenue dominance by 2027. However, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR, driven by the developing healthcare sector and increased expenditure in military fabrics.

Leading Market Players:

Some of the key players in the antimicrobial textiles market include Aditya Birla Group, Fuji Chemical Industries, Herculite Inc., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Kolon Industries Inc., Response Fabrics (India) Pvt. Ltd., Sanitized AG, Sarex Textile Chemicals, Toyobo Co. Ltd., and Vardhman Holdings Limited.

