Roadside Drug Testing Market: Innovations, Trends and Forecasts Growth by 2031 (With CAGR)

The global roadside drug testing devices market size is projected to reach $707.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roadside drug testing is screening of presence of drugs & alcohol in the blood while driving motor vehicles. It includes different devices such as breathalyzers and oral fluid testing kit. Oral fluid test kits are the ones where saliva sample is taken from the driver and is used to test the presence of traces of alcohol in blood. These tests are carried out as it is strictly prohibited to be under the influence of drugs while driving. The global roadside drug testing devices market size was valued at $421.8 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $707.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Roadside drug testing devices have been shown to be effective in detecting drug impairment in drivers. In fact, studies have shown that drivers who test positive for drugs are more likely to be involved in crashes than those who do not.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

• Dräger,

• Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp.,

• AK GlobalTech Corporation,

• Cannabix Technologies Inc.,

• Intelligent Fingerprinting,

• Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.,

• Oranoxis Inc.,

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,

• UriTox LLC.,

• Abbott Laboratories

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market research to identify potential Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

However, there are also concerns about the accuracy and reliability of these devices. The results of these tests can be affected by a variety of factors, including the timing and frequency of drug use and the type of drug being tested for. False positives can also occur, which can result in innocent drivers being wrongly accused of drug impairment.

There are also concerns about the potential for discriminatory enforcement of drug testing. Racial and ethnic minorities are more likely to be stopped and searched by law enforcement, which can lead to disproportionate enforcement of drug testing laws. Despite these concerns, roadside drug testing devices are becoming an increasingly common tool in the fight against drug-impaired driving. By deterring drug use while driving and identifying impaired drivers, these devices can help to make our roads safer.

End-user wise, the market is segmented into highway police and drug enforcement management. As per region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

