FSS Reminds that Failure to Provide the Proof of Life by the End of March will Affect Pension Payment

MACAU, March 20 - Among the approximately 159,000 beneficiaries receiving old-age and disability pension who need to provide the proof of life in 2024, about 4,000 people still have not yet provided it. The Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) reminds beneficiaries to quickly provide the proof of life using electronic methods such as the "Macao One Account". For beneficiaries who have not provided the proof by the end of March, the related pension payment will be suspended from April.

After the beneficiary logs in to the "Macao One Account" mobile app and successfully passes facial recognition, it means that he or she has completed the provision of the proof of life. Beneficiaries can also bring a valid personal Macao SAR Resident ID Card and provide the proof of life through self-service machines set up at about 50 locations across Macao, or provide the proof in person at a service point of the FSS.

For beneficiaries with limited mobility or living in places other than Macao, besides using the “Macao One Account” mobile app to provide the proof of life, they may also ask someone to submit the proof of life documents for them or send the documents by mail to the FSS. In addition, beneficiaries residing in Guangdong Province may also bring a valid Macao SAR Resident ID Card to a social insurance agency of any level in Guangdong Province to provide the proof. Through any of the above methods, beneficiaries can provide the proof of life to the Social Welfare Bureau and the Pension Fund at the same time.

For more information, please visit the "Proof of Life" page on the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.