Herpes Zoster Treatment Market Updates : Latest Innovation , Investment Strategies, and Forecast 2021-2030

Herpes Zoster Treatment Market

The global herpes zoster treatment market size is projected to reach $303.42 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The global herpes zoster treatment market size was valued at $217.09 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $303.42 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Herpes Zoster Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Antiviral Medications, Anti Inflammatory Medications, and Others) Route Administration (Oral, and Topical) and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global herpes zoster treatment industry generated $217.09 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $303.42 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030.

๐‘ญ๐’๐’“ ๐‘น๐’Š๐’ˆ๐’‰๐’• ๐‘ท๐’†๐’“๐’”๐’‘๐’†๐’„๐’•๐’Š๐’—๐’† ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐‘ช๐’๐’Ž๐’‘๐’†๐’•๐’Š๐’•๐’Š๐’—๐’† ๐‘ฐ๐’๐’”๐’Š๐’ˆ๐’‰๐’•๐’”, ๐‘ฎ๐’†๐’• ๐‘บ๐’‚๐’Ž๐’‘๐’๐’† ๐‘น๐’†๐’‘๐’๐’“๐’• ๐’‚๐’•: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13718

The global herpes zoster treatment market is fueled by a rise in herpes zoster cases and improvements in healthcare infrastructure, while hindered by a shortage of skilled professionals. Nonetheless, an increase in drug development endeavors presents promising opportunities for future growth.

๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐’‚๐’๐’•๐’Š๐’—๐’Š๐’“๐’‚๐’ ๐’Ž๐’†๐’ ๐’Š๐’„๐’‚๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’๐’” ๐’”๐’†๐’ˆ๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’•๐’ ๐’„๐’๐’๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’–๐’† ๐’Š๐’•๐’” ๐’๐’†๐’‚๐’ ๐’†๐’“๐’”๐’‰๐’Š๐’‘ ๐’”๐’•๐’‚๐’•๐’–๐’” ๐’ ๐’–๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’‡๐’๐’“๐’†๐’„๐’‚๐’”๐’• ๐’‘๐’†๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’

In 2020, the antiviral medications segment dominated the global herpes zoster treatment market, comprising nearly half of its total share, and is anticipated to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, this segment is projected to demonstrate the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030, attributed to an increased demand for antiviral treatments owing to their efficacy and the introduction of new drugs. The study also examines other segments such as anti-inflammatory medications and others.

๐‘ซ๐’ ๐’€๐’๐’– ๐‘ฏ๐’‚๐’—๐’† ๐‘จ๐’๐’š ๐‘ธ๐’–๐’†๐’“๐’š ๐‘ถ๐’“ ๐‘บ๐’‘๐’†๐’„๐’Š๐’‡๐’Š๐’„ ๐‘น๐’†๐’’๐’–๐’Š๐’“๐’†๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’•? ๐‘จ๐’”๐’Œ ๐’•๐’ ๐‘ถ๐’–๐’“ ๐‘ฐ๐’๐’ ๐’–๐’”๐’•๐’“๐’š ๐‘ฌ๐’™๐’‘๐’†๐’“๐’•: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13718

๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐’ ๐’“๐’–๐’ˆ ๐’”๐’•๐’๐’“๐’†๐’” ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’“๐’†๐’•๐’‚๐’Š๐’ ๐’‘๐’‰๐’‚๐’“๐’Ž๐’‚๐’„๐’Š๐’†๐’” ๐’”๐’†๐’ˆ๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’•๐’ ๐’„๐’๐’๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’–๐’† ๐’Š๐’•๐’” ๐’ ๐’๐’Ž๐’Š๐’๐’‚๐’๐’• ๐’”๐’‰๐’‚๐’“๐’† ๐’ ๐’–๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’‡๐’๐’“๐’†๐’„๐’‚๐’”๐’• ๐’‘๐’†๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’

In 2020, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment held the largest share of the global herpes zoster treatment market, representing nearly three-fifths of its total revenue, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. This dominance is credited to the proliferation of stores and the convenience of accessibility. However, the online providers segment is forecasted to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030, driven by a growing preference for doorstep delivery of medications and increased demand for convenience.

๐‘ต๐’๐’“๐’•๐’‰ ๐‘จ๐’Ž๐’†๐’“๐’Š๐’„๐’‚ ๐’•๐’ ๐’„๐’๐’๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’–๐’† ๐’Š๐’•๐’” ๐’๐’†๐’‚๐’ ๐’‘๐’๐’”๐’Š๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’Š๐’ ๐’•๐’†๐’“๐’Ž๐’” ๐’๐’‡ ๐’“๐’†๐’—๐’†๐’๐’–๐’† ๐’ƒ๐’š 2030

In 2020, North America claimed the largest market share in the global herpes zoster treatment market, making up approximately two-fifths of its total, and is anticipated to maintain its leading position in revenue by 2030. This is attributed to the presence of advanced healthcare facilities staffed by trained medical professionals and the strong presence of key industry players in the region. Conversely, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to exhibit the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% throughout the forecast period, driven by increasing patient awareness regarding herpes zoster treatment and a growing demand for drug therapies.

๐‘ณ๐’†๐’‚๐’ ๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐‘ด๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• ๐‘ท๐’๐’‚๐’š๐’†๐’“๐’”

Abbott Laboratory

Bausch Health

Cipla Inc.

Camber Pharmaceuticals.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck

Novartis AG,

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

๐‘ป๐’“๐’†๐’๐’ ๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐‘น๐’†๐’‘๐’๐’“๐’•๐’” ๐’Š๐’ ๐‘ฏ๐’†๐’‚๐’๐’•๐’‰๐’„๐’‚๐’“๐’† ๐‘ฐ๐’๐’ ๐’–๐’”๐’•๐’“๐’š (๐‘ฉ๐’๐’๐’Œ ๐‘ต๐’๐’˜ ๐’˜๐’Š๐’•๐’‰ 10% ๐‘ซ๐’Š๐’”๐’„๐’๐’–๐’๐’•):

๐‘ด๐’Š๐’•๐’“๐’‚๐’ ๐‘ฝ๐’‚๐’๐’—๐’† ๐‘ซ๐’Š๐’”๐’†๐’‚๐’”๐’† ๐‘ด๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mitral-valve-disease-market-A74388

๐‘ฏ๐’†๐’‚๐’๐’•๐’‰๐’„๐’‚๐’“๐’† ๐‘จ๐’”๐’”๐’Š๐’”๐’•๐’Š๐’—๐’† ๐‘น๐’๐’ƒ๐’๐’• ๐‘ด๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/healthcare-assistive-robot-market-A10981

๐‘ด๐’–๐’๐’•๐’Š๐’Ž๐’๐’ ๐’‚๐’ ๐‘ฐ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’ˆ๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐‘ด๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/multimodal-imaging-market-A06256