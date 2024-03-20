DataParser for Microsoft Teams adds collection of transcripts, meeting recordings, code snippets and polls

Microsoft Teams features and apps are used for communication and collaboration. DataParser supports capture of these features so regulated users can take full advantage of Teams and still adhere to governing regulations.

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17a-4’s DataParser, the leading independent connector solution to bring third party data into archives and eDiscovery systems, supports collection of new features in Microsoft Teams. Microsoft Teams is the hub for teamwork in Microsoft 365. The Teams service enables instant messaging, audio and video calling, rich online meetings, mobile experiences, and extensive web conferencing capabilities.



DataParser is continuously adding new features to supported data sources so end users can take advantage of valuable tools within their chosen collaboration platforms. The collection of polls, code snippets, transcripts, and recordings has been added to an already robust feature collection list for Microsoft Teams.

“Our clients need these features collected for regulations governing their business. Microsoft and our other data source partners have wisely made the data available via Graph and APIs that let us capture the data and keep our clients in compliance.” said Tom Sinistore, VP of Sales at 17a-4.

Typically used for Security and Compliance requirements, DataParser is designed for verifiable chain of custody and regulatory compliance. Archiving data for HR, remote work, IP, legal or corporate policies are common use cases. Financial firms, Government agencies, Education, Energy and Healthcare organizations all use DataParser.

DataParser supports delivery to any archive or eDiscovery platform including Google Vault, Proofpoint, Mimecast, EV, MessageWatcher, Microsoft 365 Purview and others. All ingested data sources are fully indexed and searchable via typical eDiscovery queries. Collected data types include chats, texts, images, meetings, documents, data feeds and collaboration activities. DataParser offers modules for CSV exports, SQL databases and Email Relay processes to further streamline data collection and reporting.

Free trials are available for testing DataParser. On-premise and cloud plans are available. 17a-4’s Hybrid Suite bundles key services for our Enterprise clients. For more information visit 17a-4.com.

About 17a-4:

17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4’s expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party, Fully Paid Stock Lending 3rd Party Collateral Administration services, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.

DataParser, the leading connector solution for messaging compliance, is deployed globally managing millions of messages a day for enterprise communication systems. eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging. PostLog is 17a-4’s service to capture Twitter and YouTube data into any archive.

17a-4, LLC is based in New York.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

