Leading Travel Marketplace WINGIE Experiences a Significant Rise in Bookings for the Upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramadan, a cherished month of reflection, community, and kindness, culminates in the joyous celebration of Eid al-Fitr. This year, WINGIE, the leading marketplace in the MENA region, reports a remarkable 40% increase in travel bookings as families prepare to reunite and celebrate Eid al-Fitr, signaling a significant rebound in holiday travel.



Flights to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates Has Skyrocketed

Eid al-Fitr is more than a celebration; it's time for family and joyous reunions. Recognizing the importance of this, WINGIE has observed a surge in bookings, with customers eager to embrace the opportunity to connect with loved ones. Airports are bracing for one of the busiest periods of the year, especially in the MENA region, underscoring the growing excitement and anticipation for end of Ramadan.

The recent surge in travel bookings highlights a notable trend, especially in anticipation of Eid al-Fitr celebrations, and likewise for those who want to have a vacation. This trend is most pronounced for destinations renowned for their Eid festivities, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Pakistan. These countries with upswing in bookings is indicative of a broader enthusiasm for travel during this festive period, underscoring the importance of celebrating the holiday among family and friends. The increased demand for travel to these destinations not only reflects the cultural significance of Eid al-Fitr but also suggests a resurgence in the desire for travel.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a popular travel marketplace in the MENA region focusing mainly on flights operating under wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com domains. The company offers a range of products including flights, bus tickets, hotels, and rental cars. Wingie Enuygun Group has been one of the most innovative players in the MENA online travel space, pioneering technological development sand lead the transformation of travel industry with the approach of thinking digitally. Wingie.com is a leading flight booking platform with its inclusion in the development of virtual interlining for flights, offering diverse range of airline tickets and other travel content to enhance the user experience by providing the best options.

Wingie.com is available in 6 languages, employs over 300 people, and has around 165 million visitors to its platforms annually.

