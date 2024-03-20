Battery Metals Market Diving Deep Strategies for Identifying and Targeting Your Audience with Segmentation

Battery Metals Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The battery metals market, analyzed in a report by Allied Market Research, is projected to witness substantial growth from 2020 to 2027. The market, valued at $11.3 billion in 2019, is expected to reach $20.5 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Factors such as increasing demand for electronic devices like smartphones and tablets, alongside the surge in electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy initiatives, are driving market growth. However, concerns regarding supply security pose a challenge. Nonetheless, investments in electrification projects and higher energy efficiency standards offer opportunities for industry players.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant downturn in the global battery metals market, with a slowdown in the Chinese EV market and disruptions in supply chains. U.S. automakers faced delays in battery shipments due to lockdown measures. Despite these setbacks, the market is expected to recover post-pandemic.

Segment Analysis

- The lithium segment is anticipated to maintain dominance, driven by demand from the electric vehicle and consumer electronics sectors.

- Nickel usage, particularly in batteries like nickel cadmium and nickel metal hydride, is expected to witness the fastest CAGR due to its increasing adoption in EVs and battery storage applications.

Application Analysis

- The consumer electronics segment is projected to lead, fueled by the growing demand for gadgets such as smartphones and laptops.

- Energy storage systems are expected to witness significant growth, driven by the need for standby backup power.

Geographical Analysis

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated the market in 2019, with Europe expected to register the fastest CAGR due to increased demand across various sectors.

Key Players

Key players in the battery metals market include Norlisk Nickel, Albemarle Corporation, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., Vale, China Molybdenum Co., Ltd., Glencore International AG, SQM S.A., Gan Feng Lithium Co., Ltd., Umicore, and Tianqi Lithium.

