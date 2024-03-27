Blood And Blood Components Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Blood And Blood Components Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Blood And Blood Components Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the blood and blood components market size is predicted to reach $50.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

The growth in the blood and blood components market is due to the growing prevalence of bleeding disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest blood and blood components market share. Major players in the blood and blood components market include American Red Cross, The Japanese Red Cross Society, Canadian Blood Services, Australian Red Cross, Vitalant, SANQUIN BLOOD SUPPLY FOUNDATION.

Blood And Blood Components Market Segments

• By Product: Whole Blood, Blood Components

• By Blood Components: Red Blood Cells, Platelets, Plasma, White Blood Cells

• By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

• By Application: Anemia, Trauma and Surgery, Cancer Treatment, Bleeding Disorders

• By Geography: The global blood and blood components market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Blood is defined as entire human blood that has been obtained from a donor and processed for transfusion or further production. Blood component refers to a therapeutic component of human blood, including its red, white, platelet, and plasma cells.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Blood And Blood Components Market Characteristics

3. Blood And Blood Components Market Trends And Strategies

4. Blood And Blood Components Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Blood And Blood Components Market Size And Growth

……

27. Blood And Blood Components Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Blood And Blood Components Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

