Blood And Blood Components Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 27, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Blood And Blood Components Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the blood and blood components market size is predicted to reach $50.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

The growth in the blood and blood components market is due to the growing prevalence of bleeding disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest blood and blood components market share. Major players in the blood and blood components market include American Red Cross, The Japanese Red Cross Society, Canadian Blood Services, Australian Red Cross, Vitalant, SANQUIN BLOOD SUPPLY FOUNDATION.

Blood And Blood Components Market Segments
• By Product: Whole Blood, Blood Components
• By Blood Components: Red Blood Cells, Platelets, Plasma, White Blood Cells
• By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others
• By Application: Anemia, Trauma and Surgery, Cancer Treatment, Bleeding Disorders
• By Geography: The global blood and blood components market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Blood is defined as entire human blood that has been obtained from a donor and processed for transfusion or further production. Blood component refers to a therapeutic component of human blood, including its red, white, platelet, and plasma cells.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Blood And Blood Components Market Characteristics
3. Blood And Blood Components Market Trends And Strategies
4. Blood And Blood Components Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Blood And Blood Components Market Size And Growth
……
27. Blood And Blood Components Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Blood And Blood Components Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

