Superior Credit Union Announces Sixth Year of Scholarship Program with $30,000 in Funding
Superior Credit Union is excited to announce $30,000 approved for thirty $1,000 scholarships this spring, open to eligible members.LIMA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superior Credit Union is thrilled to announce that it has approved $30,000 in funding to award up to thirty $1,000 scholarships this spring. The scholarship program is open to any Superior Credit Union member who meets the eligibility requirements.
Pam Shaw, Executive Director of the Superior Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm for the program, saying, “We are excited to offer this opportunity to our members. We believe education is the key to a bright future as an organization. This scholarship program allows us to assist our members as they continue their educational pursuits. Giving back to the communities we serve is our priority, and we look forward to awarding these scholarships to deserving students.”
Applicants must be members of Superior Credit Union and full-time students enrolled at an accredited university, college, or technical school to be eligible. The scholarships support students who have successfully furthered their education beyond high school. To apply, eligible applicants must have completed one semester of coursework at their school of choice with a minimum GPA of 2.75.
Applications are open at www.superiorcu.com/scholarship until 5 p.m. EST on Monday, April 1. Visit the Superior Credit Union website to learn more.
About Superior Credit Union: The Superior Foundation, Inc. was established in 2014 with a gift from the members of Superior Credit Union. The Superior Foundation is a not-for-profit private foundation established to support programs that benefit the communities Superior Credit Union serves. The mission of the Superior Foundation is to fund programs focused on creating financial stability for individuals and families in the communities they serve.
Company: Superior Credit Union
Address: 4230 Elida Rd
City: Lima
State: OH
Zip code: 45807
Telephone number: 1-567-940-2200
Toll-free number: 1-877-717-2271
Fax number: 1-419-227-5258
Kelsey Joseph
Superior Credit Union
+1 (877) 717-2271
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn