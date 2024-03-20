Flexible Foam Market CAGR of 5.2%, Prowess Unleashed A Comprehensive Guide to Future-Proofing Your Business

Flexible Foam Market CAGR

Infrastructural development, favorable public-private partnerships, and expansion of residential & commercial sector have boosted the growth of the market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a comprehensive report titled "Flexible Foam Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report indicates that the global flexible foam industry reached $44.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow to $61.3 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Factors such as infrastructural development, favorable public-private partnerships, and expansion in the residential and commercial sectors have propelled the growth of the global flexible foam market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices and regulatory interventions pose challenges to market growth. Nonetheless, rapid technological advancements and the involvement of international infrastructure players in developing economies are expected to present promising opportunities in the future.

COVID-19 Impact:

The outbreak of COVID-19 significantly impacted the global flexible foam market. Lockdowns in various countries and labor shortages temporarily halted the manufacturing of advanced materials. Additionally, disruptions in the supply chain and shortages of raw materials have affected flexible foam production.

Market Segmentation and Projections:

The polyurethane (PU) foam segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for around three-fifths of the global flexible foam market. However, the polypropylene (PP) foam segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, driven by increased demand from various industries and the surge in demand for bio-based polypropylene.

Among applications, the packaging segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.0% through 2027, attributed to the rising adoption of composite packaging across industries. Nevertheless, the furniture & bedding segment held the largest share in 2019, owing to the demand for durable and comfortable furniture.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global flexible foam market in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the market. The region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, driven by diverse end-use industries such as packaging and automotive.

North America is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Major Market Players:

Key players in the flexible foam market include BASF SE, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Rogers Corporation, The Woodbridge Group, and The Dow Chemical Company.

