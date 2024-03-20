GenAI Smartphones & AI PCs Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 35.22% from 2024 to 2031

JERSEY, NJ, US, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global GenAI Smartphones & AI PCs Market – (By Type (GenAI Smartphones and AI PCs), By Processing Power (High-performance Products and Mid-range and Budget Products), By Connectivity (4G/LTE and 5G/LTE GenAI Smartphones)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global GenAI Smartphones & AI PCs Market is expected to raise with a CAGR of 35.22% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Next-gen AI smartphones & AI PCs are described as machines with a system-on-a-chip (SoC) that utilizes a neural processing unit (NPU) with Thirty Tera instructions per subsequent (TOPS) or greater performance using the within-8 data structure. Smartphones and computers driven by AI are constantly improving in areas such as algorithm quality, machine learning models, and natural language processing.

The rising demand for GenAI smartphones and AI personal computers is driven by the enhanced processing power, better user interfaces, and a broader range of features offered by these upgraded devices. More than that, generative AI has the potential to transform the way smartphones create multimedia content completely. Not only that, but it could also simplify photo and video editing and enhance translation, gaming, and speech-to-text abilities. However, the AI industry will face challenges related to concerns about protecting personal information.



Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The growing demand for the GenAI smartphones & AI PCs market is fueled by the increasing demand from consumers for smart devices that offer improved capabilities and seamless connectivity. The market's ability to adapt to consumers' evolving preferences is seen in the increasing demand for smart technology, fueling the expansion of the global GenAI smartphone and AI PCs market.

Challenges:

The prime challenges are data privacy, a shortage of competent individuals, and a lack of norms and protocol because of lockdowns and isolation in emerging countries, which is predicted to slow the growth of the GenAI smartphones & AI PCs market. The potential for artificial intelligence (AI) in smartphones and computers to process large amounts of personal data raises concerns over user privacy and security. Due to the significance consumers place on protecting their personal information, they may be reluctant to use gadgets that AI powers. This might impact how widely these technologies are adopted through enterprises.

Regional Trends:

The North American GenAI smartphones & AI PCs market is anticipated to record a large market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR soon because the region has a long-standing technological landscape and a clientele heavily invested in technology. Substantial investments in R&D and robust infrastructure also expand the market. Besides, Asia Pacific had a remarkable share in the market due to proactive actions taken by governments in several countries in the region. Advancements in digital infrastructure, rising demand for AI-powered products in various industries, and the ever-expanding smartphone market are fueling market expansion in the Asia Pacific region.



Recent Developments:

• In March 2024, Reportedly, Microsoft is advancing the incorporation of artificial intelligence into Windows 11 with the forthcoming 'AI Explorer' feature. The sophisticated Copilot provides a searchable history of user interactions across applications in an effort to revolutionize them.

• In Feb 2024, Apple is poised to compete against Microsoft and Google by introducing its Generative AI advancements, scheduled for release in 2024. Apple's primary focus after releasing the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset is to include generative artificial intelligence capabilities into the iPhone and other devices.

• In Feb 2024, Samsung introduced its first enterprise-focused smartphone, the Galaxy XCover7. The significant, robust, and incredibly user-friendly gadget is perfect for businesses. The purpose of the ruggedly built Samsung XCover7 is to make professionals' lives easier by reducing the likelihood of interruptions caused by outside forces, facilitating speedier communication, and ensuring continuous, uninterrupted service.

