Neem Extract Market CAGR of 17.4%, Adaptive Advantage Future Proofing Your Business through Market Size Strategies

The surge in research and development activities surrounding neem has led to increased awareness regarding its efficacy across various industries, particularly in organic food and cosmetics.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The neem extract market is anticipated to witness substantial growth, as per a report by Allied Market Research titled "World Neem Extract Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2015-2022." By 2022, the market is projected to reach a revenue of $2.04 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% from 2016 to 2022. In 2015, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, contributing 51.8% of the total revenue, with the agriculture segment being a significant contributor.

The surge in research and development activities surrounding neem has led to increased awareness regarding its efficacy across various industries, particularly in organic food and cosmetics. The market is segmented into agriculture, personal care, pharmaceutical, and animal feed applications. In 2015, the personal care segment accounted for approximately one-seventh of the total revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% due to rising consumer awareness about the adverse effects of chemical-based products.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the leading revenue-generating region, expected to maintain its dominance. Europe is poised for rapid growth with a CAGR of 20.3%, driven by increasing demand for neem-based products and environmental concerns. Notably, North America is a significant importer of neem extract.

Key findings from the study include the agriculture segment's dominance in revenue generation, the rapid growth of the personal care segment, and Europe's promising market outlook. Market players are expanding their product portfolios to meet consumer demands. For instance, AG Global, a U.S.-based organic fertilizer company, partnered with EID Parry India Ltd. to introduce neem products to its lineup, leveraging Parry's distribution channels in North America.

Key companies profiled in the report include E.I.D Parry India Ltd., Neeming Australia Pvt. Ltd., Bros India Group, Agro Extracts Limited, Parker India Group, Fortune Biotech Ltd., The Indian Neem Tree Company, Ozone Biotech, PJ Margo Pvt. Ltd., and Gramin India Agri BusiNest.

