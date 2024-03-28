Farm Machinery And Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Farm Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The farm machinery and equipment market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $211.09 billion in 2023 to $225.51 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Farm Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the farm machinery and equipment market size is predicted to reach $288.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

The growth in the farm machinery and equipment market is due to the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) applications into farm equipment. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest farm machinery and equipment market share. Major players in the farm machinery and equipment market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Roche Holding AG, Novartis International AG, LG Life Sciences Ltd.

Farm Machinery And Equipment Market Segments

• By Type: Cultivator, Rotator, Chisel Plow, Harvester, Roller, Field Sprayer And Spreader, Irrigation System, Livestock equipment, Tractors, Other Types

• By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

• By Operation: Manual, Semi-Autonomous, Fully-Autonomous

• By Application: Spraying, Water Supply And Conservation, Cultivation, Harvesting, Seeding, Weeding, Livestock Farming, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global farm machinery and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Farm machinery and equipment refer to equipment engaged in manufacturing agricultural and farm machinery and equipment, and other turf and grounds care equipment including planting, harvesting, and grass mowing equipment (except lawn and garden-type).

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Farm Machinery And Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Farm Machinery And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Farm Machinery And Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Farm Machinery And Equipment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Farm Machinery And Equipment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Farm Machinery And Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

