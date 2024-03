Coronary Stents Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 15.4 billion by 2030 at 6% CAGR, Says AMR

Coronary Stents Companies 2024

A coronary stent is a tube-shaped device placed in coronary arteries that supplies blood to heart, keeping arteries open in treatment of coronary heart disease

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Coronary Stents Market Size accounted for USD 8.8 billion in 2020, and it is estimated to surpass around USD 15.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐’๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ?

Surge in the number of coronary artery diseases among people across the globe, impressive patient results with stenting, and persistent enhancements in coronary artery stents are expected to drive the growth of the global coronary stents market. On the other hand, extortionate cost of procedures related to coronary stents would hinder the growth to some extent. However, significant surge in the demand for coronary stents in developing countries is predicted to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the industry.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐’๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

โ€ข Terumo Corporation

โ€ข Medtronic plc.

โ€ข Biotronik SE & Co. KG

โ€ข Abbott Laboratories

โ€ข B. Braun Melsungen AG

โ€ข Boston Scientific Corporation

โ€ข Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

โ€ข Elixir Medical Corporation

โ€ข Becton Dickinson and Company

โ€ข Microport Scientific Corporation

๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐’๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: โ€“

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global coronary stents market based on product, biomaterial, end-user, and region.

Based on product, the drug-eluting stents segment generated the highest market share in 2020, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global coronary stents market. The same segment is expected to cite the fastest CGAR of 6.45% during the forecast period.

Based on biomaterial, the metallic biomaterials held the majority market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global coronary stents market. The natural biomaterial, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lionโ€™s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global coronary stents market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

โ€ข This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the coronary stents market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing coronary stents market opportunities.

โ€ข The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

โ€ข Porterโ€™s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

โ€ข In-depth analysis of the coronary stents market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

โ€ข Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

โ€ข Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

โ€ข The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global coronary stents market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

๐Ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐’๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž๐ฌ ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ ๐€๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐Œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โ€ข Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

โ€ข Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

โ€ข What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

โ€ข What are the trends of this market?

โ€ข Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

โ€ข How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

โ€ข How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

โ€ข Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

โ€ข How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

โ€ข Which region has more opportunities?

๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค

โ€ข North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

โ€ข Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

โ€ข Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

โ€ข LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

