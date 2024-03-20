Disposable EEG Electrode Market Updates : Asia-Pacific is Predicted to Grow at the highest CAGR During 2021-2031

By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- lied Market Research published a report, titled, "Disposable EEG Electrode Market by Shape (Cup Electrode, Disk Electrode, and Needle Electrode), by Application (Diagnostic, and Therapeutic), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global disposable EEG electrode industry generated $386.3 Million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $542.2 Million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Enhancements in healthcare infrastructure, coupled with an increase in neurological disorders, are key drivers propelling the expansion of the worldwide disposable EEG electrode market. Conversely, the market faces constraints from the growing preference for reusable EEG medical electrodes. Nonetheless, the sector anticipates promising prospects due to governmental initiatives and heightened healthcare infrastructure investments.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒉𝒐𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒄𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒅𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅-

In 2021, the hospitals and clinics segment seized the majority share, approximately three-fourths, of the total revenue in the global disposable EEG electrode market, a trend expected to persist until 2031. Forecasts indicate that this segment will exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% throughout the projected period. This growth is attributed to the increasing numbers of hospitals and clinics, as well as a rise in the count of healthcare professionals specializing in treating neurological disorders.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒅𝒊𝒂𝒈𝒏𝒐𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒄 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒓𝒖𝒍𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒐𝒐𝒔𝒕-

In 2021, the diagnostic segment accounted for over two-thirds of the market share in the global disposable EEG electrode market, a trend expected to persist until 2031. Forecasts indicate that this segment will continue to experience significant growth, with the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% throughout the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of brain disorders and sleep disorders is anticipated to drive the application of disposable EEG electrodes for diagnostic purposes, thereby fueling the growth of this segment.

𝑵𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝑨𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂 𝒈𝒂𝒓𝒏𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒋𝒐𝒓 𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒏 2021-

In 2021, North America secured the largest portion of the global disposable EEG electrode market revenue, comprising more than three-fifths of the total. This dominance is projected to persist until 2031. Factors contributing to this include an uptick in product launches and approvals, an expanding roster of key players, and the well-developed healthcare infrastructure throughout North America. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the most rapid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.

𝑳𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔-

CONMED CORPORATION

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

MEDTRONIC PLC

AMBU A/S

BRAIN SCIENTIFIC, INC

RHYTHMLINK INTERNATIONAL, LLC

CADWELL INDUSTRIES, INC

