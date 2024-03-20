Government House officially commissions H.E Cornelius Walegerea as SI Ambassador to UAE

The Acting Governor General, Hon. Patterson John Oti, commissioned His Excellency, Mr Cornelius Walegerea as the first Solomon Islands Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at a ceremony at Government House today.

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele, Permanent Secretary, Collin Beck and senior Ministry Officials as well as the Secretary to Cabinet in the Prime Minister’s Office, Nego Sisiolo were on hand to witness the commissioning ceremony.

In congratulating Ambassador Walegerea on his posting, Acting Governor General, Hon. Patterson John Oti reminded him of his important task of promoting the interests of the Government of Solomon Islands in the country to which he is accredited.

“The Government and people of Solomon Islands expect you to provide sound advice and deliberation on all matters during your tenure in office,” Acting Governor General, Hon. Patterson John Oti remarked.

Acting Governor General, Hon. Patterson John Oti said the choice of Ambassador Cornelius Walegerea as head of Mission is no accident and is confident of his personal qualities and experience in the affairs of state for the charge the Government of Solomon Islands has entrusted on him.

In response, Ambassador Walegerea affirmed allegiance to the government and constitution of Solomon Islands in the discharge of his duties and responsibilities as Head of the Solomon Islands Mission in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“I will work hard to promote and protect the interests of Solomon Islands, especially in the areas of trade, investment, education, sports, health, labour mobility, development and infrastructure needs of the country. I will also explore other new areas of cooperation between our two countries,” Ambassador Walegerea remarked.

He further stressed that he is conscious of the financial challenges facing the country and recognize the increasing high cost of living in the sustenance of operations of overseas missions and will ensure appropriate financial measures are made to effectively and efficiently run the Abu Dhabi Mission.

Ambassador Walegerea is a career diplomat with 20 years’ work experience as senior public servant. He held a number of senior positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade including, Deputy Secretary, Deputy High Commissioner to New Zealand, Assistant Secretary for Pacific Desk and Assistant Secretary for the Europe Desk. Prior to joining MFAET, he worked with the Ministry of Development Planning and Aid Coordination as well as teaching social science, history/politics and sociology at two State Owned High Schools (Waimapuru NSS and KGVI) in the country.

The commissioning ceremony formalises the appointment of Ambassador Walegerea after five (5) months of going through the internal processes and requirements of both the sending State and the receiving State.

Ambassador Walegerea and his family will be leaving the country soon to commence his term as the first Head of the Solomon Islands Mission in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The Acting Governor General, Hon. Patterson John Oti with the first Solomon Islands Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) His Excellency, Mr Cornelius Walegerea after the commissioning ceremony at Government House today.

Acting Governor General, Hon. Patterson John Oti presenting the letter of credential to the new Ambassador of Solomon Islands to UAE, H.E Cornelius Walegerea.

Acting Governor General, Hon. Patterson John Oti proposed a toast for the new Ambassador of Solomon Islands to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cornelius Walegerea.

Acting Governor General, Hon. Patterson John Oti with the new Ambassador of Solomon Islands to UAE, H.E Cornelius Walegerea and members of his family after the commissioning ceremony today.