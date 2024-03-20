Social Listening Market: Strong Momentum and Growth Seen Ahead | Cision, Sprout Social, Hootsuite
Stay up to date with Social Listening Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the "Social Listening Market'' evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2030. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Cision (United States), Sprout Social (United States), Hootsuite (Canada), Meltwater (United States), IPpoS (United States), Mention (France), BuzzSumo (United Kingdom), AgoraPulse (France), Digimind (France), Falcon.io (Denmark).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Social Listening market to witness a CAGR of 13.9% during forecast period of 2024-2030. Global Social Listening Market Breakdown by Application (Brand monitoring, Competitor analysis, Customer service, Market research) by Enterprises (Small, Medium-sized) by Industry Vertical (Retail, Healthcare, Finance, Entertainment) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Social Listening market size is estimated to increase by USD 7.75 Billion at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2024 to 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 8.44 Billion.
Social listening refers to the process of monitoring and analyzing social media channels, online forums, blogs, and other online platforms to gain insights into consumer sentiments, industry trends, and brand perception.
Market Drivers
• Rising Social Media Usage: The increasing number of social media users globally is driving the demand for social listening tools.
Market Trend
• AI and Machine Learning Integration: Increasing use of AI and machine learning technologies for more accurate sentiment analysis and trend identification.
Opportunities
• Emerging Markets: Untapped potential in emerging markets where social media usage is on the rise.
Market Challenges:
• Noise in Data: Sorting through vast amounts of data and distinguishing meaningful insights from the noise.
Market Restraints:
• Data Privacy Concerns: Growing concerns regarding the privacy of social media data may hinder the adoption of social listening tools
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Social Listening matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.
Key Development's in the Market: This segment of the Social Listening report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavours, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.
