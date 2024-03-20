Commercial janitorial equipment market is expected to reach a value of $8.9 billion by 2031 ; Allied market research

Allied

Automated and efficient intelligent machines are propelling the expansion of the commercial janitorial equipment market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Commercial Janitorial Equipment Market," The commercial janitorial equipment market size was valued at $5.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. There has been a surge in the number of restaurants, hotels, and hospitals across the globe, which further contribute to the demand for various commercial cleaning equipment such as floor scrubbers, tile and grout cleaners, vacuum cleaner, carpet cleaner, and air blowers to maintain a clean and hygienic environment in the spaces. This factor is expected to boost the growth of the commercial janitorial equipment market in the upcoming years."

Commercial janitorial equipment includes cleaning equipment such as floor scrubbers, tile and grout cleaners, vacuum cleaners, carpet cleaners, duct cleaners, air blowers, escalator cleaners, and others. With the increase in commercial spaces and corporate offices in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil, the demand for commercial janitorial equipment is increasing. There are different types of commercial janitorial equipment offered by manufacturers for different end-use industries.

Economic growth of developing countries, as well as developed countries, is leading to the development of infrastructure and a rise in building activities, which is expected to drive the commercial janitorial cleaning equipment market. An increase in the number of buildings and the need to keep office spaces clean is anticipated to drive the demand for janitorial services and equipment. In addition, the rise in the construction of residential properties globally owing to various macro-level factors, such as rapid urbanization, government subsidies, interest rates, and others, is expected to drive the growth of the commercial janitorial equipment industry.

The rapid increase in the number of third-party distributors and online retailers in developing economies has enabled easier availability of commercial janitorial equipment, as these distribution channels help to increase sales of janitorial equipment. An increase in urbanization is expected to boost the growth of the commercial sector, which, in turn, generates commercial janitorial equipment market demand.

Manufacturers are modifying their marketing and branding approaches for their goods in order to boost sales in various nations. Manufacturers have implemented cutting-edge tactics to boost sales of janitorial equipment such as floor scrubbers, tile and grout cleaners, vacuum cleaners, carpet cleaners, duct cleaners, air blowers, and others including the introduction of new products with innovative technology and features. A common tactic used by manufacturers to draw in more consumers is the production of energy-efficient with value-added features. This aids in boosting the revenue of businesses engaged in this sector. Collectively, all these strategies adopted by manufacturers drive the growth of the commercial janitorial equipment market.

Based on type, the vacuum cleaner segment accounted for more than 24% of the market share in terms of revenue in 2021, as it is being widely used in janitorial cleaning services. The vacuum cleaner is majorly used to remove dirt and dust from carpets, upholstery, velveteen furniture, floors made of hardwood, and varieties of floors, including laminated floors in commercial spaces. With the commercial janitorial equipment market trends, the manufacturers are offerings different types of innovative vacuum cleaners to attract more consumers. It is also used to clean cars, stairs, and other commercial applications. The increase in the adoption of vacuum cleaners over traditional cleaning equipment is expected to boost the growth of the market.Based on end user, the HoReCa segment accounted for 22.9% of the global commercial janitorial equipment market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. HoReCa segment includes hotels, restaurants, and cafes. There are different types of commercial janitorial equipment used in hotels, restaurants, and cafés for cleaning hard greasy floors, dining areas, carpets, bathrooms, restaurant furniture and appliances, kitchen, spills, food substance removal, and others. With the growing urbanization and food service industry, the demand for janitorial equipment is increasing day by day which is expected to boost the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Region-wise, North America accounted for the largest market share of the commercial janitorial equipment market in 2021, which was 32.6%. Companies operating in the North America commercial janitorial equipment market are offering innovative products to sustain in the competitive market. They are launching new products to expand their business operations across different countries in this region and increase their customer base. High spending capabilities of individuals, owing to an increase in disposable income and economic stability are some of the major driving factors for the North America commercial janitorial equipment market growth.

Some of the key players profiled in the commercial janitorial equipment market analysis include Amano Corporation, Ashbys Cleaning Equipment, Bayersan Ltd, Betco, Boss Cleaning Equipment Company, Charnock Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Comac, Diversey Inc., DULEVO INTERNATIONAL S.P.A., Hako

Key findings of the study

Based on the type, the duct cleaners segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.6%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period

Based on end user, the government institutes segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.8%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, e-commerce segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.2%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period

By country, the U.S. generated the highest revenue in the commercial janitorial equipment market in 2021

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031

