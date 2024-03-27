Global Online Microtransaction Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Online Microtransaction Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Online Microtransaction Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the online microtransaction market size is predicted to reach $121.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.
The growth in the online microtransaction market is due to growing In-app purchases feature in mobile apps. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest online microtransaction market share. Major players in the online microtransaction market include Microsoft Corporation, The Walt Disney Company, Tencent Holdings Limited, Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.
Online Microtransaction Market Segments
• By Type: In-Game Currencies, Random Chance Purchases, In-Game Items, Expiration
• By Device: Mobile, Console, PC
• By Model: Prepay Model, Postpay Model, Other Models
• By Geography: The global online microtransaction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Online microtransactions are in-game purchases of virtual items for small amounts of money.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Online Microtransaction Market Characteristics
3. Online Microtransaction Market Trends And Strategies
4. Online Microtransaction Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Online Microtransaction Market Size And Growth
……
27. Online Microtransaction Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Online Microtransaction Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
