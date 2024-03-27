Global Online Microtransaction Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Online Microtransaction Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The online microtransaction market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $73.27 billion in 2023 to $80.88 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Online Microtransaction Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the online microtransaction market size is predicted to reach $121.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.

The growth in the online microtransaction market is due to growing In-app purchases feature in mobile apps. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest online microtransaction market share. Major players in the online microtransaction market include Microsoft Corporation, The Walt Disney Company, Tencent Holdings Limited, Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.

Online Microtransaction Market Segments

• By Type: In-Game Currencies, Random Chance Purchases, In-Game Items, Expiration

• By Device: Mobile, Console, PC

• By Model: Prepay Model, Postpay Model, Other Models

• By Geography: The global online microtransaction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Online microtransactions are in-game purchases of virtual items for small amounts of money.

